Drew Gronstal has spent most of his life at St. Albert Catholic Schools, and he’s nearly halfway through his final year as a Falcon.
Gronstal, 18, was born in Omaha, but his family moved to Council Bluffs shortly after, and they’ve been here ever since. Gronstal is a senior at St. Albert High School. With graduation on the horizon, Gronstal looked back at his time at the school with fondness.
“I’ve been coming here ever since I was 4,” he said. “It’s been phenomenal, honestly. I love everyone here. It’s just a really big family.”
Gronstal has made many friends along the way, and he said it was thanks in part to being involved outside the classroom. He played football all four years of high school, and a handful of other sports in prior years until an ankle surgery sidelined him for a bit. He is also the student council president, a member of National Honor Society, editor of the school newspaper, part of the Science Bowl team and he helps administrators in the marketing department. Outside of school, Gronstal works at Fareway in Council Bluffs.
He’s made a lot of memories over the years, and he often thinks about the future and leaving the school he’s called home for most of his life.
As long as he is accepted, Gronstal plans to go from being a Falcon to a Bluejay and attend Creighton University across the river, where he will study nursing. He said he loves meeting and chatting with new people, and he has a passion for helping others.
Gronstal is ready for what’s next in life, but he plans on taking time to enjoy the rest of his time at St. Albert.
