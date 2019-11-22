Eileen Tucker has been a longtime resident of Council Bluffs. She enjoys reading, walking and exercising. She also enjoys spending time with her four children and her pets — a cat and dog.
Tucker utilizes the Medi-Bus program to attend weekly physical therapy sessions at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
“I love the Medi-Bus. I live alone and could not attend physical therapy without it,” said Tucker. “The bus always arrives on time to get me to my appointments, and the drivers are the nicest people I have ever met. They are always so helpful and pleasant.”
Each year, the Medi-Bus provides rides to approximately 3,000 patients and travels more than 28,000 miles. The Medi-Bus provides rides to individuals who are unable to drive or take public transportation due to physical or financial limitations. For many, it is their only way to access their care.
To learn more about the Medi-Bus and how you can help patients like Tucker, please visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.
