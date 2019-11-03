Geré Nelson is serving up a unique dining experience on the 100 block of West Broadway.
Nelson, 44, was born in Omaha but grew up in Council Bluffs after her father completed a medical residency in North Dakota when she was very young. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School and was a member of the Class of 1993. After high school, Nelson traveled for a bit before landing in Maine, where she lived in various spots across the state for 21 years. She attended Southern Maine Community College, where she earned a degree in dietetic technology. For 15 years, Nelson worked for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, where she delivered nutritional education to low-income families.
Love and family brought Nelson back to Council Bluffs, though. A few years back, Nelson was in town visiting for a wedding. She ran into Varge Frisbie, a good friend of her brother and restaurateur Jon Nelson. The two warmed up to each other, exchanged numbers and later fell in love. After doing the long distance relationship game, Nelson decided that “was for the birds” and decided to move home in July 2018. She got engaged and was home just in time to help her brother and Ryan Mann open Lincoln’s Pub in the former Dixie Quicks space on the 100 block of West Broadway.
Nelson said she misses the beauty of Maine, but she is happy being home and being a part of the vibrant bar and restaurant scene of the block. She is co-manager of Lincoln’s Pub, and she enjoys bringing unique, local and high-quality food and drink, as well as a cool ambiance, to the city.
“Lincoln’s Pub is like no other business in town,” she said. “It really makes good use of the history of the town and the building, as well as all the locally-sourced food around us.”
When she isn’t working, Nelson loves doing anything outdoors. Living near Crescent, she said she loves getting her two dogs out for some hiking at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek. She is also an avid weightlifter, so she said she always tries to eat as healthy as she can while managing Lincoln’s Pub before her evening workouts. Nelson and the crew can be found at 157 W. Broadway for lunch, dinner or drinks.
