Jeremy Clouse spent a good part of his life studying at St. Albert Catholic Schools, and he’s been spending much of his adult life working there.
Clouse, 31, is a native of Council Bluffs, where he was born and raised. He graduated from St. Albert High School in 2006 and later went off to study at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.
One summer, Clouse worked at a summer camp in Maine, where he discovered a passion for working with young people. He returned home in 2011 and immediately jumped on an open position in St. Albert’s Kidz Kare program, a before- and after-school program for pre-K students up to fifth-graders. Only two years after taking the job, Clouse was named director of the program, and he’s been in the same position ever since.
As director of Kidz Kare, Clouse oversees everyday activities, plans special events and trips, runs the school’s summer camp and manages a staff of 12. On an average school day, he’ll see anywhere from 60 to 85 students before or after school, and a little less during the summer. He said he loves everyone he works with and, of course, the kids’ safety, education and happiness is always his top priority.
“We’re always busy and there’s never a dull moment,” he said. “The kids keep my smiling all day long.”
Clouse also said he’s happy to be working in the same halls he walked as a kid.
“It’s so great to be home,” he said. “I love it. It’s such a strong community here.”
