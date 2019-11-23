Jim Kuck has been a Council Bluffs firefighter for the last 23 years. He has been married to his wife, Jennica, for 19 years and together they have two children, a son Quinn, 17, and daughter, Kendra, 15. The family also has a yellow Lab, Abby. In his free time, Kuck enjoys traveling with his family and watching his children play sports.
Kuck has been a Medi-Bus driver at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for over seven years. As a driver, he is responsible for transporting patients to and from their appointments.
“The Medi-Bus is a great service,” said Kuck. “If it wasn’t for the Medi-Bus, many patients would not receive the care that they need.”
Each year, the Medi-Bus provides rides to approximately 3,000 patients and travels more than 28,000 miles. The Medi-Bus provides rides to individuals who are unable to drive or take public transportation due to physical or financial limitations. For many, it is their only way to access their care.
To learn more about the Medi-Bus and how you can help, visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.
