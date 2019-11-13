Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is celebrating National Community Foundation Week with stories of impact, partnerships, and challenges.
With mental health, drug and alcohol abuse or addiction, teen suicide, and stigma all at the forefront of community conversations, it was clear that there is a need for solutions that will create lasting and positive impact throughout southwest Iowa.
The Mental Health and Substance Abuse Fund of Southwest Iowa was created to address these concerns in our communities.
Julie Strohfus, vice president of consumer lending at Cobalt Credit Union, joined the Mental Health and Substance Abuse committee to make a difference.
“I want to help make a difference to the people in the community where I live and work.”
Strohfus realizes how critical the fund is to our community and the impact it will have as we work to change the stigma around mental health and substance abuse in our region.
She feels the fund is important for area agencies and nonprofits so they can further their education in prevention and treating mental illness and substance abuse in our community. The fund will create positive impact through education, raising awareness and providing learning and development opportunities for area service providers.
Strohfus is involved in several causes in the Council Bluffs and Omaha area and has a passion for helping those dealing with mental health concerns, domestic violence and sexual assault. She also enjoys working with and helping veterans and military families.
She, and her husband, Randy, live in Pottawattamie County with their dog, Bentley.
The foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and governmental entities to establish endowment funds and other philanthropic solutions that will benefit the community for future generations. To learn more about The Mental Health and Substance Abuse Fund of Southwest Iowa, visit ourpccf.org.
