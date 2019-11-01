Lisa Auberry began her time at All Care Health Center as an outreach and enrollment coordinator, in October 2018. Since then, she has transitioned to the role of access services supervisor.
Women’s health is a passion of Auberry’s. In the past, she has conducted outreach and enrollment for Nebraska’s Every Woman Matters program, that enables underserved women to access pap smear tests, pelvic exams and clinical breast exams without lab fees.
Every year, Auberry supports a team in the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure to help raise money for the fight against breast cancer. She encourages others to join a team with their employer, friends or family to continue to raise awareness.
Auberry has witnessed the effects of breast cancer through many friends, which has solidified her passion to spread the importance of early detection to save lives. While annual mammograms are extremely important, it is equally important to conduct breast self-exams.
Auberry is a single mom of adult children who are no longer in the home, however she enjoys spending time with her Lhasa-poo fur baby, Noah. When not working, Auberry enjoys delving into different worlds through reading and films. Auberry also enjoys socializing with small intimate groups of friends.
