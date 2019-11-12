National Community Foundation Week recognizes the important work of more than 800 community foundations throughout America and their innovative approach in addressing civic and economic challenges.
Pottawattamie County Community Foundation has identified several significant challenges facing women in our communities, and, as a result of purposeful planning and strategic insight, created The Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa.
Michelle Wodtke Franks has served in the nonprofit sector for nearly 30 years and is currently the executive director of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development. She joined the Women’s Fund Committee to be a voice for the unique needs that smaller communities and rural spaces have, and to invest her time and resources through PCCF to make positive change.
With a strong passion for rural issues, Franks has noticed funding constraints that affect women in outlying communities, and the challenges her grandmothers, mother, and daughter have faced while living in a rural area.
In addition to the opportunity and support for women in these areas, Franks hopes the fund will address the lack of available childcare and expand support services that will keep women in rural communities safe from domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault.
“The geographical distance, potential for isolation, and few available resources create a unique set of risks and danger for rural women and girls,” Franks said.
Franks graduated from the University of Iowa, and completed her MA at the University of Cincinnati. She lives on an acreage in Mills County with her husband, Peter, and their two children: Eleanor and Wyatt.
PCCF works with individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits, and governmental entities to establish endowment funds and other philanthropic solutions that will benefit the community for future generations. To learn more about The Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa, please visit ourpccf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.