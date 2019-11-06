Mike Van Haitsma lives in Omaha, but he enjoys spending time outdoors in Council Bluffs.
Van Haitsma, 29, is an Omaha native. He graduated from Omaha South High School in 2007 and earned his bachelor’s degree in film studies at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, graduating in 2011. He’s worked at PayPal in Omaha for almost seven years, and he recently took a position as a legal specialist for the company.
Van Haitsma had the day off of work Monday, and he spent his afternoon playing a round of golf at Dodge Riverside Golf Club. He is an avid golfer and often finds himself booking rounds at Dodge Riverside or Fox Run Golf Course. He also loves playing disc golf, and he ranks the course at Iowa Western Community College as one of the best in the metro area. Every summer, Van Haitsma tries to get in as many concerts as he can at Stir Cove. He said he didn’t attend many shows this season, but he definitely enjoyed the Wu-Tang Clan concert in August.
He may be a stranger once the cold weather settles in for good, but expect to see Van Haitsma out and about in Council Bluffs next spring.
