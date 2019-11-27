Minion the cat thinks it’s despicable that he doesn’t have a forever home yet.
Minion is a 5-month-old male tabby who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He was brought in with a litter of five earlier this month, and they were all named after characters from the “Despicable Me” movie franchise. Unfortunately, all of his siblings have been adopted so he’s been a little lonely in his kennel. Just like Stuart, Bob and the rest of the titular yellow creatures he was named after, Minion is tiny, cuddly and ready for some mischief. Just a few minutes out of his cage yesterday, and Minion was purring and cuddling in the arms of shelter staff members.
In other shelter news, Midlands has a few sales going on during this holiday week. Cats 1 and older are only $25 and all dogs 1 and older will have $50 taken off their adoption fees through Nov. 30. The shelter is also hosting a Black Friday sale, with select dogs only costing $50 to adopt and all colony cats will be just $10. Be sure to arrive when the shelter opens at noon to check out all of their “fur busters.”
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
