NatalieJean Ahrens knows a thing or two about the importance of lung screening and bringing awareness to the ongoing problem with lung cancer in the area.
Having been a nurse for 29 years and the oncology nurse navigator at the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Lung Mass Clinic for the last two years, she sees its impact every day.
“We are bringing awareness to the problem of lung cancer in this area by working with primary care providers to refer high-risk patients to our lung screening program,” said Ahrens. “This includes a CT scan of the chest as well as tobacco cessation counseling. We also are working to shorten the time between diagnosis and treatment for patients who do have lung cancer.”
Ahrens said her job as a navigator involves assisting patients in any way possible, including scheduling, communicating between specialty providers and the patient’s primary care provider, and providing education regarding upcoming diagnostic procedures, among others.
“With all the current headlines about e-cigarettes, we are answering lots of questions about their safety. The American Lung Association is very concerned about the research showing a negative impact from e-cigarettes on the lungs of both adults and children. A recent report form the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine confirmed e-cigarettes both contain and emit substance that are potential toxins to the lung,” said Ahrens.
Celebrate November as Lung Cancer Awareness Month by encouraging those you love to have regular screenings. For more information, visit jehfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.