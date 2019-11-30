Oaklyn Jensen decided sleeping in was better than going out in the rain for Black Friday shopping yesterday.
Jensen, 18 months, was born in Omaha but has been living in Council Bluffs with her mom Jasmin, her dad Blake and her almost-8-year-old sister Ayzlin ever since. Oaklyn and the Jensen clan were clad in black and red yesterday as they are Nebraska football fans. They attended a tailgate and viewing party for the Huskers’ home game against Iowa at The Gathering Room at Thunderbowl, and the family was joined by several friends and neighbors for the event. Oaklyn was having fun, but she seemed to be enjoying the free popcorn more than the actual game.
The Jensens said they have an adorable little girl who is known for having a wild streak. Her mom said she is very active and she loves throwing footballs and shooting basketballs. She also loves her older sister and spends a lot of time playing with her. Gearing up for her second Christmas ever, Oaklyn is fascinated with Christmas trees and gave the tree at The Gathering Room plenty of attention yesterday. The family is set to buy a tree for their home this weekend.
The Jensen parents are thankful for their little girl, and they’re thankful that she let them sleep in after staying up late on Thanksgiving.
