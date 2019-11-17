Rem Kutchara has been an employee in the Outpatient Physical Therapy Department at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for the last nine years.
In her position, she is responsible for scheduling the Medi-Bus drivers and patients. Kutchara is also the point of contact between the bus drivers and different hospital departments who utilize the Medi-Bus service.
“The Medi-Bus is a wonderful service that helps a lot of people in the community who do not have any other way of getting to their appointments,” said Kutchara. “I hope that the Medi-Bus is always available to serve the community.”
When Kutchara is not busy at work, she enjoys spending time with her husband of 13 years, Joel, their two dogs Bubba and Falcor, and their cat Smokey. Kutchara also enjoys singing in several local choirs including the St. John Lutheran Chancel Choir, the Southwest Iowa Chorale, and the Celebration of Life Choir. She also enjoys traveling and sewing.
Each year, the Medi-Bus provides rides to approximately 3,000 patients and travels more than 28,000 miles. The Medi-Bus provides rides to individuals who are unable to drive or take public transportation due to physical or financial limitations. For many, it is their only way to access their care.
To learn more about the Medi-Bus and how you can help, visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.
