Rosie the cat is coming, and this “chonk” is giving Cinder-Block, the obese internet sensation, a run for her money.
Rosie is a 12-year-old, hefty senior cat who is available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. She was brought in as an owner surrender in early September, as her past owner was unable to afford caring for her. Weighing in at 13 pounds, Rosie has a ton of love to give. She works well with kids and other cats, and she’s quick to give head butts to any humans she comes across. She wants to be your large-and-in-charge lap cat as she lives out the rest of her life.
In other shelter news, Midlands is ready for a special PetSmart National Adoption Weekend, where shelter reps will join other animal organizations at the Council Bluffs PetSmart today through Sunday. Midlands will be joined by SOLAS, Midwest Dog Rescue Network and Taysia Blue Dog Rescue, and about 60 dogs and cats between each organization will be onsite for the public to meet and hopefully adopt. Midlands is running a weekend special at the shelter, as well as PetSmart, in which cats a year or older are only $15 and dogs a year or older will have $50 taken off their adoption fee. Midlands will be at PetSmart from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
