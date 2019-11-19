Susan Rattenborg has been an employee with the Methodist Health System for 30 years. She is currently a registration specialist in the Physical Therapy Department.
Rattenborg has been married to her husband, Chris, for 23 years. Together, they have four “fur” children – Bitty Boo, Honey, Pip and Loki. In her free time, Rattenborg enjoys spending time with her family and friends as well as making homemade cards and sewing.
Rattenborg is responsible for ensuring the Medi-Bus is staffed each day as well as assisting with scheduling patient riders.
“I’m so proud to work with the Medi-Bus program. It is a wonderful service for patients and their families.” said Rattenborg. “The Medi-Bus provides more than people realize. It helps put people at ease, lower anxiety and give patients a sense of independence.”
Each year, the Medi-Bus provides rides to approximately 3,000 patients and travels more than 28,000 miles. The Medi-Bus provides rides to individuals who are unable to drive or take public transportation due to physical or financial limitations. For many, it is their only way to access their care.
To learn more about the Medi-Bus and how you can help, visit jehfoundation.org or call 712-396-6040.
