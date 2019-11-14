Pottawattamie County Community Foundation continues to celebrate National Community Foundation Week in sharing donors, nonprofit organizations and other key stakeholders who make it possible for PCCF to continue to amplify impact in Pottawattamie County and southwest Iowa.
An essential group working towards innovative and effective solutions facing our community is the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation Board of Directors.
Tony Fahrenkrog is currently the PCCF Board vice chair and joined the board when his mentor and longtime family friend, Dean Fischer, completed his final board term in 2015. Dean was a friend of Tony’s father, Joel, and together, spent many years in 4-H as young children. Dean was also one of the foundation’s four founding board members along with Bobbette Behrens, Marie Knedler and Kelly Summy.
Tony, an Iowa native, grew up in Treynor and graduated from Iowa State University. He and his wife, Krystal, currently reside in Omaha but consider southwest Iowa “home.”
Tony is a commercial banker at Bankers Trust Company in Des Moines and considers himself an Iowan at heart. He continues to make a difference in our community with projects and initiatives through the PCCF Board.
A recent community grant to Children’s Square U.S.A. for transportation of children to medical appointments has been one of Tony’s most rewarding moments as a PCCF board member.
“We were able to make a small gift that has a giant impact in the lives of hundreds of children,” said Tony. “With a health issue myself, getting a child to one appointment when it really matters is huge.”
The Pottawattamie County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits and governmental entities to establish endowment funds and other philanthropic solutions that will benefit the community for future generations.
To learn more about PCCF, please visit www.ourpccf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.