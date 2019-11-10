Pottawattamie County Community Foundation is excited to join the national network of over 800 community foundations throughout America that are celebrating National Community Foundation Week. Affiliate partners are integral to PCCF as the foundation continues to create impact in our region.
In October, PCCF was delighted to announce its newly acquired affiliate partner, TS Community Foundation. As an affiliate of PCCF, TS Community Foundation will continue to assist and grow its donors and organizations throughout our community and southwest Iowa, while gaining the internal strength, strategic vision and leverage of the national accreditation that PCCF provides.
TS Community Foundation, founded in 1999, celebrated 20 years on Sept. 27 with a ribbon cutting event in Treynor. Mick Guttau currently serves as the foundation’s president and Judy Guttau is the foundation’s secretary.
In two decades, the TS Community Foundation has helped the Treynor Optimist Club build a playground in the eastern city park, helped city organizers create the Veterans memorial area and helped jumpstart the Vision Treynor Group that is working to bring new ball fields to town, among other projects.
“Our number one desire is to be a catalyst for positive change and growth in our communities for generations to come,” said Mick Guttau. “Our two organizations will continue to identify community needs, facilitate education efforts, and build leaders, one individual and one family at a time.”
PCCF works with individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits and governmental entities to establish endowment funds and other philanthropic solutions that will benefit the community for future generations. To learn more about PCCF, please visit www.ourpccf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.