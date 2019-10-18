Alysa Livermore is 16 years old and a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School. She is the daughter of Bernadette and Kenny Livermore.
Alysa is involved in a lot of activities throughout the year. She enjoyed her first year of dance at Dancing Beyond Limits, where she was able to perform at the Orpheum Theatre.
She participated in the Miss Iowa Amazing Pageant in Des Moines where she was crowned a princess. She participates in all Special Olympics Competitions where she was Iowa’s State Champion in Bowling and also placed 3rd in Iowa Basketball Skills Competition in Ames this past year.
Alysa was one of the top players on her Marlins baseball team which competes in the AllPlay League in Omaha where she helped her team finish off another undefeated season. She also plays in the Bellevue TOPSoccer League.
This summer she again traveled to California with her mother to spend time with her nana, great grandma, uncle and cousins. She loves going to the beach, oceans, condos and to Lake Tahoe to see her cousins.
Alysa loves spending time with her grandma in Sioux City every chance she gets. If you know Alysa, then you know she loves having her pictures taken and meeting new friends.
We hope that you will join Alysa and her friends and family at the Southwest Iowa Buddy Walk to be held on Oct. 26 at the Iowa School for the Deaf Lied Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10.
There will be a wide range family oriented activities before and after the walk, and the Pancake Man will be serving brunch from 10 a.m. until noon for $5 per person.
Buddy Walk T-shirts will be available for $5 while supplies last.
