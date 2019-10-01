Amy Graber has been with CHI Health for 17 years, 15 of those years in oncology and two years with CHI Health Mercy Hospital as Magnet coordinator.
Graber has been married for 27 years, and she and her husband have three boys ages 25, 24 and 20. The family also has two cats and a dog. Amy’s hobbies included spending time with family and friends and antiquing.
“I have been on the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Pottawattamie County committee for the last five years and been involved with the relay for 16 years. For the past two years I’ve been the Ambassador Constituent Team lead of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network for District 3 of Iowa. For the past two years I’ve also been one of the ACS Relay for Life event mentors for Iowa.
“Several cancers can be diagnosed at an earlier stage by following screening recommendations, such as mammograms, colonoscopies, pap and pelvic, etc. It is important to me that our community is educated on screening prevention guidelines and the importance of getting them done along with participating in healthy behaviors. Prevention is key!”
