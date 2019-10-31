Anita Hall is an access services team eligibility case manager at All Care Health Center. Prior to being in this position, Hall worked as All Care’s human resources generalist. In August of this year, Hall completed five years with All Care Health Center.
Hall is an advocate of women’s health. She encourages friends and family to receive breast cancer screenings, pap spears, and other medical checkups. Breast cancer is taking over many lives; it is extremely important to schedule annual screenings. Having five first cousins pass away from breast cancer has solidified Hall’s drive to encourage women to take preventative measures, before it is too late.
Precautionary measures, leading to early detection, could have saved the lives of her family members. Hall encourages women and men to get screened. Conducting these annual screenings should be on every woman’s priority list.
Hall has five grown children; one is currently in college. She also has five grandchildren, including a set of quadruplets. In her free time, Hall enjoys watching action movies, going to the gym, and dancing the night away! She takes joy in visiting nursing homes to assist with mealtimes and simply offering time to visit.
