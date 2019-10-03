Anne Jorgensen has worked as an administrative assistant for the past 5 1/2 years. She’s single, with a daughter and a son and four grandchildren — and a bird named Otis.
“I like being with my family and friends, cook outs, camping — just hanging out,” she said. “I like doing my yard work and just being outside, motorcycle rides and traveling.”
Jorgensen said she has completed walks, some rides and “lots of fundraisers” to help raise cancer awareness.
“As my friends and family will say, I preach a lot about having mammograms and other tests necessary to detect any problems before they get bad,” she said. “I don’t like the idea of others having to go through some of the things I had to go through and am still going through. I realize some things will never be the same again.
“Just keep smiling and enjoy life,” Jorgensen said.
