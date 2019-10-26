Chloe Hays is a senior at Harlan Community High School. She has a contagious smile with a personality to match, touching the hearts of those she meets.
She is actively involved on her high school volleyball team and choir and was recently crowned homecoming queen. Other activities she is involved with include TOPSoccer, All Play Miracle Ball, Special Olympics, singing with her church youth choir and volunteering in her community.
When she’s not busy with one of these activities, she loves cooking, singing, dancing, swinging and spending time with her friends and family.
Please join Hays and her friends and family at the Southwest Iowa Buddy Walk today at the Iowa School For The Deaf Lied Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10.
There are activities and entertainment for the whole family including DJ Evan Smith, Loess Hills Cloggers, bounce houses, silent auction, sweet shop, photo booth, fire trucks and face painting.
The Pancake Man will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to noon for $5 per person and T-shirts will be available at $5 each while they last.
