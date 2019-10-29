Christine Rethmeier is assistant director of Pottawattamie County 911 Communications and has worked for the county for the past 23 years.
Christine, who has three children, Cullen, Cadence and Cameron, is engaged to Brian Schulenberg. In her free time, she likes to sew, do yard work and go to estate sales or antique stores. She also likes to spend as much time with her family as possible.
“I had always purchased the cancer awareness T-shirts to help support the cause,” Rethmeier said. “After losing a close friend to cancer in 2014, I participated in Relay for Life. A few years later I began to volunteer to help sort and deliver the T-shirt orders for the sheriff’s office. In 2018, I was asked to officially join the committee.
“This cause hit home particularly hard in the spring of 2017. My mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. That fall, as my mom had been going through treatments, I put more effort into the sale of the T-shirts even though I was not on the committee. All of my family and friends got them for Christmas gifts that year.
“I went to as many doctor or treatment appointments as I could with my mom and witnessed firsthand how she was taken care of by the staff in the Mercy Oncology Department,” Rethmeier said.
“There were several assistance programs that were offered to my mom. Although she did not take advantage of all of them, my family was touched by the amount of help that was available to her.
“Mom lost her battle with cancer in March 2018. That year I wanted to honor her and get more involved with the committee. To be able to give back to those who took care of my mom was very important.”
