A year ago you made have read a “Face of the Day” article about Cole Osbahr. Quite a bit has transpired since that time. Cole has had an extremely busy year.
In late November, Cole became the first student with Special Needs to perform at the Iowa High School State Dance Competition. He took two gold medals in power lifting at the Iowa State Special Olympics in March. Cole also graduated graduated from Tri-Center High School in May.
Currently, Cole is in “college” at The Adult Transition Program with Vodec in Council Bluffs. Vodec provides life-enriching services to persons with disabilities, including day programs, employment training and residential options. Cole also works part-time hours at Goodwill in Blair, Nebraska.
While Cole has started a new chapter in his life, he still misses his friends who have begun their first year of college. He stays in touch with all of them via text and FaceTime.
Cole lives in Shelby with his parents, Shawn and Melody Osbahr. He has two younger brothers Owen, 16, and Aiden, 12. He loves to cheer them on at their football and basketball games.
One of Cole’s favorite events is the annual Southwest Iowa Buddy Walk. This year’s buddy Walk will be held on Saturday at the Iowa School for the Deaf Lied Center.
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m. There will be activities and entertainment for the whole family, including DJ Evan Smith, Loess Hills Cloggers, bounce houses, a silent auction, sweet shop, photo booth, fire trucks and much more.
The Pancake Man will also be there flipping flapjacks starting at 10 a.m. and continuing until noon for $5 per person. T-shirts will be available for $5 while supplies last.
