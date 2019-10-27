Courtney Killion is the newest member of the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Volunteer Services Department. As volunteer coordinator, Killion has played a large part in securing volunteers for each of the 2019 Pink Out events.
“Last year I participated in the bras vs. boxers event at Whiskey Roadhouse where I made my modeling debut. It was a lot of fun. I am looking forward to attending again and working at various 2019 Pink Out events, including the Save the Twins Poker Run,” said Killion.
Killion is passionate about the importance of early detection and breast health.
“My family has been affected firsthand by breast cancer. I have lost numerous family members to the disease. The services at Jennie and the fundraising done for the Breast Health Center are causes close to my heart,” said Killion.
Your support of the citywide Pink Out activities and fundraising events during October help make it possible for the MJEH Breast Health Center to continue its important work. For more information, visit jehfoundation.org. To learn more about the Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa grant and free mammograms, please call 712-396-7600.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer at Jennie Edmundson contact Killion at 712-396-6341 or by email at Courtney.Killion@nmhs.org
