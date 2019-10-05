Dustin Ceder is the booking and classification supervisor at the Pottawattamie County Jail where he’s worked for the past 10 years, seven as a detention officer and three as a supervisor.
Ceder and his wife, Nicole, have been married for 23 years and have two children, Trevor, 23, who also works at the jail as a detention officer, and Kaitlin, 17, a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School. Dachshund Stitch rounds out the family and runs the family home.
Ceder enjoys camping and fishing ... and, an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan, enjoys watching football. He also enjoys reading in his spare time.
“I am current a member of the Sheriff’s Department’s Cancer Awareness Committee, which works in conjunction with the Council Bluffs Police Department and the state of Iowa’s 4th Judicial District,” he said. “Our main project is T-shirt sales. We, as a committee, come up with a new slogan and design each year and work with various local businesses to sell shirts to the public. All proceeds to to the CHI Mercy Oncology Department. In addition to being a committee member, I also work on some of the computerized design work for the shirts, and I also help gather orders and distribute shirts for the Sheriff’s Department Jail Division employees.
“Cancer awareness is very important to me because I have lost many relatives to cancer, including my dad, who was only 51 when he passed away. I spent a lot of time with my dad the last few months of his life taking him to appointments, caring for him and watching him go through hospice,” he said. “I want to help others who may be dealing with some of these same issues during their process, and I do so as an honor to my dad’s memory.
“I am very proud of our program and fellow committee members who work on this project and also very proud of the help that we’ve been able to provide to CHI and the members of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.