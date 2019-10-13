Elise Hanson, daughter of Jon and Amy Hanson, is a first-grade student at College View Elementary School. Elise loves to smile, talk, sing, laugh and go to school.
Some of her favorite playmates are her big brother, Eli, and big sister, Ella, and she spends many hours cheering them on at their soccer games and marching band events.
A daily occurrence for Elise is to come home from school, change into her “teacher” shoes, line up all of her dolls and begin “instructing” them from her white board. In addition to being a teacher, Elise takes tap and jazz lessons once a week and leads dance parties at home, usually to songs from The Greatest Showman.
She goes on outings with her family, participates in church activities and is always advocating for more ice cream!
We hope that you will join Elise and her friends and family at the Southwest Iowa Buddy Walk to be held on Oct. 26 at the Iowa School for the Deaf Lied Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10.
There will be activities and entertainment for the whole family including DJ Evan Smith, Loess Hills Cloggers, bounce houses, silent auction, sweet shop, photo booth, fire trucks, and face painting. The Pancake Man will also be serving brunch from 10 a.m. to 12 for $5 per person. There are T-shirts for participants for $5 while they last.
Please join us to celebrate October as “Down Syndrome Awareness Month” and help to support awareness and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in our community.
