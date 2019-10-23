Everett Meyer was born the day before Valentine’s Day and is now 8 months old. He is beginning to crawl and always wants to be on the move.
Everett has a cheerful personality and loves making all kinds of noises. He has started eating all kinds of vegetables and fruits, but carrots seem to be his favorite.
This fall, Everett has started going to daycare and shows lots of excitement when seeing his daycare buddies. Everett is such a joyous blessing to his family and friends.
Join Everett and his friends and family at the Southwest Iowa Buddy Walk to be held on Saturday at the Lied Center on the Iowa School for the Deaf campus.
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10. There will be activities and entertainment for the whole family including DJ Evan Smith, Loess Hills Cloggers, bounce houses, silent auction, a sweet shop, photo booth, fire trucks and face painting. The Pancake Man will also be serving brunch from 10 a.m. until noon for $5 per person. There will be T-shirts for participants for $5 while they last.
Please join us to celebrate October as “Down Syndrome Awareness Month” and help to support awareness and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.