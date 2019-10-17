Gabriel Espinoza, 12, the son of Carlos and LeAnn Stark, is a seventh grader at Kirn Middle School. Gabriel is never to be underestimated, anything is possible with him.
Gabe loves fishing, driving his tractor, bowling, cleaning, cooking, playing video games, and doing flips on the trampoline.
This year, he was able to participate on the football team, helping with miscellaneous tasks, and is currently in band, learning to play the drums. Gabe hopes to be part of the wrestling team come January.
Gabe is the youngest of seven kids. He has four brothers and two sisters along with two nieces and two nephews, with one more due in February.
We hope that you will join Gabriel and his family and friends at the Southwest Iowa Buddy Walk on Oct. 26 at the Iowa School for the Deaf Lied Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10. There will be many activities including bounce houses, face painting, bake sale, silent Auction, and $5 T-shirts while they last. Breakfast will be served by the Pancake Man from 10 a.m. until noon for $5 per person.
October is “Down Syndrome Awareness Month.” Come help us celebrate!
