Grayson Dix is a charismatic 3-year-old who spends most of his free time singing, dancing, reading, and playing with his older siblings and new friend, Brooklynn. He loves ice cream, dogs, and is determined to perfect his sprinting ability, often testing the endurance of his parents.
This fall, Grayson started preschool and is loving his time in Mrs. Thomas’ class at Lewis & Clark Elementary. During school, he loves music time, exploring the playground and playing with the food in the house center. Grayson rides the bus home from school every day and went on his first field trip this week.
Grayson and his family invite you to join them and other individuals and families whose lives are touched by Down syndrome for the upcoming Buddy Walk to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
The Southwest Iowa Buddy Walk is scheduled for Oct. 26, and will be held at the Lied Center on the Iowa School for the Deaf Campus. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the walk will begin at 10.
Enjoy delicious pancakes by The Pancake Man for $5 person from 10 a.m. to noon, a silent auction, sweet shop, fire trucks, bounce houses, face painting, photo booth and much more. T-shirts will be available for $5 each, while supplies last. We hope to see you there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.