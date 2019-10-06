Iesha Conley has been manager of Full Fledged Brewing Company since its inception in June. She is a mother to three children as well as three dogs who keep her on her toes. In her free time, Iesha enjoys creating new experiences with her children.
“We love being outdoors. Some of our favorite outdoor activities are hiking, kayaking, and fishing. When I am not in mom mode, I enjoy visiting local breweries, spending time with close friends, and trying new restaurants,” said Iesha.
“We are thrilled to have Iesha as part of the team,” said Full Fledged Brewing Company owner Marshall Redmond. “She has been, and will continue to be an incredible asset.”
This year, Full Fledged Brewery will be teaming up with First Row Fitness to host a “Crew and Brew Half Rowathon” to raise funds for Pink Out.
“This will be my first event that I have personally organized for breast cancer awareness. I am so excited to have the opportunity to help fight against breast cancer,” said Iesha. “I have a family member and several close friends who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and I have watched and heard their struggles. I am very thankful for First Row Fitness pairing up with us at Full Fledged Brewing Company to hold such an important fundraising event. It is an honor to fight alongside some of the strongest women I have ever known.”
Your support of the citywide Pink Out activities and fundraising events during October help make it possible for the MJEH Breast Health Center to continue its important work. For more information, visit jehfoundation.org. To learn more about the Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa grant and free mammograms, please call 712-396-7600.
