J.W. LeMaster is a sergeant with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Civil and Records Division and has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years.
“My wife, Kim, and I have been married for 19 years and together we have three beautiful daughters, three adorable grandchildren and two English Bulldogs that are a little sketchy at best,” he said.
“I donate a majority of my time to the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County. I am currently vice president of this crazy group of history geeks and am always working on project and dreaming up new ideas for the Squirrel Cage Jail and RailsWest Museum.
“In 2011, I came up with the idea to have a law enforcement-inspired cancer awareness campaign to help raise money for local patients who are currently going through cancer treatment. The first shirts we designed were a hit, and the public was very eager to assist. Over the years, our shirt colors and designs have changed. We have also varied the designs from the typical pink ribbon to a lavender ribbon representing all cancers.
“Our goal has always been to assist with anyone going through treatment no matter what type of cancer they are fighting. I am also proud to say that our T-shirt campaign is still going strong to this day, and with the help of the general public we have raised thousands of dollar that have been donated to CHI Mercy Hospital’s Oncology Department.
“I would encourage anyone who can to be a volunteer. Find a local charity or nonprofit and see how you can help. From walking a dog at the humane society, signing up to be a volunteer firefighter, helping organize a community event — even if it’s just 20 minutes of your time that you can donate just once a month — it make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.