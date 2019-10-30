Jessica Nelsen sees firsthand the hope, strength and hardships associated with breast cancer through her job as the mission director for Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa which she has done for four years.
“Early Detection has the ability to save lives. Being aware of your resources and options is half the battle. We want to make sure every women understands the risk factors associated with breast cancer and has access to quality care,” she said.
Komen Greater Iowa has touched the lives of so many women in southwest Iowa as they have partnered with Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital who is one of this year’s grant recipients; a partnership that has grown over the years. Jessica is instrumental in working with grantees and is “proud to partner with Jennie on their incredible initiatives to help women navigate the continuum of care.”
In addition to her rewarding work at Komen Greater Iowa, Jessica is kept busy with her 1-year-old son, 14-year-old step-daughter, two cats and a golden retriever.
“I love to support local businesses by showing up to their events and sharing my experiences with the community. Currently my favorite thing is just to be with my kids. They are both at a great age right now, and I treasure every moment we have together.”
Your support of the citywide Pink Out activities and fundraising events during October help make it possible for the MJEH Breast Health Center to continue its important work. For more information, visit jehfoundation.org. To learn more about the Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa grant and free mammograms, please call 712-396-7600.
