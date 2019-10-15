Kaden Boettger is a seventh grader at Kirn Middle School who recently celebrated his 13th birthday. He enjoys playing outside with friends, riding his bike, playing on his phone and anything sports related.
Kaden plays baseball, hockey, cheers at Elite Cheer and is anxiously waiting for the start of his first year of middle school basketball. He is also involved in Special Olympics.
We hope you will join Kaden and his friends and family at the Southwest Iowa Buddy Walk on Oct. 26 at the Iowa School for the Deaf Lied Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10.
There will be activities for the whole family including DJ Evan Smith, Loess Hills Cloggers, bounce houses, silent auction, sweet shop, a photo booth, fire trucks, and face painting.
The Pancake Man will be serving brunch from 10 a.m. to noon for $5 per person. There will be T-shirts for participants for $5 while they last.
Join us to celebrate October as “Down Syndrome Awareness Month” and help to support awareness and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in our community.
