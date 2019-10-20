Kennedy Stafford is 22 years old and recently transitioned from her high school program to her adult program at Vodec.
She spends her days with friends in the Cares Program, socializing and going on outings to the YMCA for workouts, going to movies and taking walks to Bayliss Park.
Kennedy will soon begin a work program through Vodec, which will allow her to refine her job skills and expand her job search.
Kennedy’s next goals are to get a community job and move into a house with friends, both of which she will most definitely attain. When Kennedy sets her mind to something, she reaches her goals!
In her free time, Kennedy loves to watch movies and work in the kitchen meal planning and prepping for her work week. She is also enjoying getting to know the newest Stafford, a 2-year-old English Bulldog named Scarlett. They have become fast friends.
Please join Kennedy at the Southwest Iowa Down Syndrome Buddy Walk on Saturday. Doors open at 9 a.m., with the walk starting at 10 at the Lied Center on the Iowa School for the Deaf campus. Additional fun will include The Pancake Man serving breakfast from 10 to noon for $5, Buddy Walk T-shirts for $5 while supplies last, DJ Evan Smith, a magician, cloggers, Sweet Shop and a silent auction.
