Marcy Powles has been a mammographer at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for 13 years. Married and mother of a 9-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter, she also has a miniature schnauzer named Milo. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family.
Part of Powles’ job as a mammographer is administering Cancer IQ Risk Assessment Screenings to identify those patients who may be at greater risk for a genetic or hereditary type cancer. The screening is done using family history of all cancer.
Once these patients are identified, the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Breast Health Center can offer genetic testing and/or counseling that may change the way these patients manage their health and preventative screenings moving forward.
“Breast cancer awareness is important to me because I see firsthand how important early detection is in treating breast cancer and our patients,” said Powles.
Your support of the citywide Pink Out activities and fundraising events during October help make it possible for the MJEH Breast Health Center to continue its important work. For more information, visit jehfoundation.org. To learn more about the Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa grant and free mammograms, call 712-396-7600.
