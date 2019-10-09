Mehgan Carlsen has been a breast ultrasound and diagnostic medical sonographer at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital for four years.
She has been married to her husband Craig for seven years. Together, they have a 2-year-old daughter named Maddy and are expecting a baby boy due in December. In her free time, Carlsen enjoys running and typically trains for the Lincoln half marathon each year.
“The Breast Imaging department at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital has implemented a genetic screening program that is being used to identify women who may be at a higher risk to develop breast cancer later in life. This screening tool uses family history as well as genetic information to help save lives before the threat of cancer is even a reality,” she said.
Your support of the citywide Pink Out activities and fundraising events during October help make it possible for the MJEH Breast Health Center to continue its important work. For more information, visit jehfoundation.org. To learn more about the Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa grant and free mammograms, call 712-396-7600.
