Michelle Lauver retired seven years ago after working 30 years at US West followed by 11 years at Bellevue University.
Married for the past 41 years, Lauver and her husband have three daughters and seven grandchildren. Their dog, Jasmine, rounds out the family.
Her hobbies include working on Circle-A-Word puzzles and watching a variety of television shows.
Lauver said she likes to help with any cancer-related activity often through donations.
“It is important for people to know about the achievements that the medical field is making towards the cure for various types of cancer. Hopefully one day there will be a cure for all types of cancer,” she said.
Lauver was quick to add that the staff of the Oncology Department office at CHI Mercy Hospital is great.
