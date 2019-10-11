Nikki Kudlacz is a radiation therapist at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. She has been studying and doing clinical work in radiation therapy for the past year, and beginning her career in the field.
Kudlacz and her husband, Kirk, got married a few short weeks ago and have a seven month old puppy named Blue who likes to keep them busy. She also has a close relationship with her older sister Allie. Now that wedding planning is over, Nikki enjoys spending her free time playing sand volleyball, spending time outdoors and taking Blue to the dog park.
Breast cancer awareness is important to Kudlacz because cancer has directly impacted her family.
“I have seen multiple family members go through tough treatments for breast cancer, and my husband recently lost an aunt to breast cancer,” said Kudlacz. “I take pride in providing treatment and taking care of breast cancer patients daily. I look forward to continuing educating others and raising the awareness of breast cancer in the future.”
Your support of the citywide Pink Out activities and fundraising events during October help make it possible for the MJEH Breast Health Center to continue its important work. For more information, visit jehfoundation.org. To learn more about the Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa grant and free mammograms, please call 712-396-7600.
