Rylee Bonsall, daughter of Dawn and Jeff Bonsall, is a ninth-grade student at Underwood High School. Rylee is a girl who is always on “the go.”
She is a varsity football cheerleader, participates in the school choir, Junior Optimists Club and competes in Special Olympics. When not busy with activities she enjoys traveling, hanging out with friends and family, spending time on social media and taking care of her dog, Lilly.
Rylee simply loves life and greets everyone with a smile. Rylee helps to show that individuals with Down Syndrome are more alike than different!
We hope that you will join Rylee and her friends and family at the Southwest Iowa Buddy Walk to be held on Saturday at the Iowa School for the Deaf Lied Center.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m. There will be activities and entertainment for the whole family including DJ Evan Smith, Loess Hills Cloggers, bounce houses, silent auction, sweet shop, photo booth, fire trucks, and face painting.
The Pancake Man will also be serving brunch from 10 a.m. to noon for $5 per person. There are t-shirts for participants for $5 while they last.
Please join us to celebrate October as “Down Syndrome Awareness Month” and help to support awareness and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.