Sydney Meyer is a 13-year-old-eighth grader at Lewis Central. She enjoys trampolines, coloring, petting dogs, and playing with her cats.
This past summer Sydney and her family traveled to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Sydney enjoyed the beach, but was not a fan of the salty water. Sydney stays busy taking piano lessons and gymnastics. Around the house, she loves to help in the kitchen by chopping, stirring, pouring, etc., and helps clean up, too. Sydney has attended two family weddings this fall, and would say her favorite part was the dancing.
This year, Sydney began riding the bus to school, instead of utilizing specialized transportation. Although this might seem insignificant, reaching this milestone takes her one step closer to living more like her non-disabled peers.
Please join Sydney, her family and friends for the Buddy Walk held Oct. 26 at the ISD Lied Center. The doors open at 9 a.m., where friends can shop at the silent auction and bake sale. A one-mile walk around the ISD campus will begin at 10 am. The Pancake Man will be serving breakfast from 10 a.m. until noon for $5 per person after the walk.
