Yvonne Hastie is the plant administrative assistant at Warren Distribution, but is more fondly known by her co-workers as the “plant mommy.”
Yvonne’s degree is in medical office management but she was unable to find a job in that field when she graduated.
Her diversified background led to the position she has at Warren where, for the last seven years, she has been ensuring that things run like a well-oiled machine for the company while making sure her people are taken care of.
Lance Skank, the Blow Plant Manager at Warren, and his wife, Lisa, a medical language specialist at Jennie Edmundson, approached Pat Steenbock about Warren becoming a Pink Out sponsor when Pat was the plant manager and he was immediately onboard.
Pink Out is a fundraiser that supports the work of the Breast Leadership Team at Methodist Jennie Edmundson. When Ron Miller took over as plant manager, he picked up where Pat left off; and today Warren is a significant sponsor of Pink Out.
In addition to making a monetary donation, Warren picks up half the cost of each shirt ordered by its employees, and Yvonne manages that process.
Yvonne is the proud mom of three and proud grandma of six and lives by the philosophy that a bad attitude is like a flat tire — you can’t go anywhere until you change it.
Your support of the citywide Pink Out activities and fundraising events during October help make it possible for the MJEH Breast Health Center to continue its important work. For more information, visit jehfoundation.org.
To learn more about the Susan G. Komen Greater Iowa grant and free mammograms, please call 712-396-7600.
