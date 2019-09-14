Alyssa Kusler is ready to help people look their best as the newest member of the Beauty Operators crew.
Kusler is a Council Bluffs native and a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School. She attended Corning High School, which now goes by Southwest Valley High School, her sophomore and junior years before returning to A.L., where she graduated in 2004. After high school, Kusler got into the EMS services field, working as an EMT in Glenwood. She was inspired to explore the profession after doing a ride along with her cousin. Unfortunately, Kusler hurt her back and learned she had degenerative disc disease, so she had to give the job up. She later moved to the west coast, where she lived in Oregon and California before moving back home about two years ago.
Kusler’s new career is just beginning. She is an esthetician, and she just opened up shop at Beauty Operators, 156 W. Broadway. Her mom worked at EQ School of Hair Design when she was a child, so Kusler grew up in the industry.
“I was around there quite a bit,” she said. “[The field] has always been an interest of mine, but I just pursued other things first.”
Kusler attended Xenon Academy, a school for cosmetology and esthetics training in Omaha, and graduated in May. She’s now ready to offer services she learned during her time at the school. Kusler currently offers spray tanning and waxing, which are new services at Beauty Operators, and she is also gearing up to launch teeth whitening and dermaplaning services. She said she loves the job because of the relationships salon workers build with their clients. She said she enjoys letting them have time for themselves while she makes the look good and feel better.
Kusler is only two weeks into the job, but she said the ladies at Beauty Operators have been amazing with getting her settled in and helping her with ideas for her new business. She also said she loves being a part of the vibrant 100 block.
When she isn’t working, Kusler said she loves spending time with her 1-year-old son, Bastien. She also loves trying out new recipes in the kitchen and spending time with friends and family.
Kusler can be booked for appointments on Beauty Operators’ Facebook page, facebook.com/thebeautyoperators.
