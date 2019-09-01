Ashley Liska has walked several times in the Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and this year will be her first year as a team captain. She walks to honor her grandfather who passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s in 2009.
“I am familiar with the different stages of Alzheimer’s disease and have seen how deep of an impact it has on not only those who are diagnosed, but also on the people who are closest to them,” Liska said. “Caring for a senior loved one with Alzheimer’s disease teaches us many lessons, both as caregivers and family members that will leave a lasting impression in our lives.”
Every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops the disease. Between 2000 and 2017 deaths from Alzheimer’s disease have increased by 145%. Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.
Alzheimer’s is a growing epidemic with currently no cure, and we are thankful for those who fundraise, donate and volunteer every year to help raise money for Alzheimer’s disease care, support, research awareness and advocacy,” Liska said. “We need to find a cure for this devastating disease and the only way to do that is to spread the word and educate.
“I walk, I donate, I volunteer for you, Grandpa.”
For more information on how to help in the fight to end Alzheimer’s, donate, start/join a walk team or volunteer for the Walk Planning Committee for the Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s being held at the River’s Edge Pavilion at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Saturday, Sept. 7th, visit the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter at alz.org/iowa or contact Marsha Williams at 712-308-8946.
