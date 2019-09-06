Christine Gochenour is in her first year as a team captain and walk planning committee member for the Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Having had a grandmother who suffered from the disease, it was something she has been passionate about for a very long time. Christine joined Bethany Lutheran Health Services last year and is the marketing coordinator. At Bethany Lutheran Health Services she sees Alzheimer’s and the effects of the disease every day.
“It’s really hard when one day you have a really good conversation with someone and in 10 minutes they become confused because they forgot to register their child for school.”
Carrying on the tradition of Bethany’s “flocking” in the community, you may have seen her putting out purple flamingos to raise funds for Alzheimer’s!
“Putting out those flamingos was so much fun! People were so accepting and willing to participate! We hope to grow the fundraiser for next year.”
The most important thing Christine would like you to know is that Alzheimer’s isn’t going to go away, but we need do all we can to raise funds to come up with some solution that will derail the process just a little bit.
For more information on how you can help in the fight to end Alzheimer’s, donate, start/join a walk team or volunteer for the Walk Planning Committee for the Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s being held at the River’s Edge Pavilion at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Saturday, visit the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter at alz.org/iowa or contact Marsha Williams at 712-308-8946.
To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and available resources, call the toll-free Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.