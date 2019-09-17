The Cy-Hawk Trophy is awarded to the winner of the game. It is named after the teams’ mascots, Cy the Cardinal and Herky the Hawk (whose faces adorn the trophy), and, with Iowa’s 18-17 win over Iowa State on Saturday, will once again reside in the hallowed halls of the Hawkeye’s Athletic Complex in Iowa City.
The concept of this traveling trophy was established by the Greater Des Moines Athletic Club in 1976. The first version of the trophy — which featured a running back, football and the two mascots — was first presented to the winning team by Gov. Robert D. Ray in 1977.
In 2011, a new trophy was unveiled at the Iowa State Fair, but received negative reactions from the public. In 2012, another trophy — the current one — took the place of its poorly received predecessor.
The longest streak for either team to have the trophy belongs to the Hawkeyes, who kept it from 1983 to 1997. Iowa State broke the streak in 1998 with a 27-9 win over the Hawkeyes, during Iowa head coach Hayden Fry’s last year on the sidelines.
The Iowa Hawkeyes have won the last five games against the Iowa State Cyclones — including Saturday’s game in Ames.
The trophy has resided in Iowa City since 2015.
