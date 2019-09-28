Cyann Rankin is living her best life thanks to her Thomas Jefferson family.
Cyann, 16, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and is a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School. She attended Franklin and Roosevelt Elementary schools and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J. Just a little more than halfway through her high school career, Cyann looked back at her time at the school.
Cyann said her freshman year was a rocky one, when she was dealing with problems in her personal life. However, she was quick to find comfort and guidance from teachers at school. She said her history teacher, Michaela Gray, helped her when she was “going through the worst of the worst” and got her to “the best of the best” today. She said she hopes other students can find similar help if they’re having struggles in life.
“I just know that you can find help anywhere around the school if you need it,” she said. “I very much appreciate that here.”
Cyann keeps busy with school activities. She has been on the T.J. yearbook team since her freshman year, and she is currently serving as editor-in-chief. She wears many hats with the job, as one may imagine. She oversees design, production and staff all while writing stories, taking photos, making edits and keeping the team ahead of the deadline. She said the yearbook staff works well with each other, and their good communication helps get problems solved quickly.
Cyann is also a soccer buff, and she’s been playing the game most of her life. She’s played club soccer in Council Bluffs and Omaha, but she is taking a break this year to make sure her knee is healthy for the Yellowjackets’ upcoming varsity season in the spring. She said she is looking forward to stepping into more of a leadership role as an upperclassman on the team, and she is hoping her squad can get it done in the postseason and earn a state soccer tournament berth.
“We’re so close,” she said “We’ve been so close before, we just need a little more to get there.”
