Deborah Petersen (pictured above is Deb and Ken Welk) serves on the local and Iowa Alzheimer’s Association Advisory Boards. As a local attorney, she deals with families and individuals trying to make their estate plan a reality, while also looking out for the family members who are affected by this horrible disease and their caretakers.
At the time she joined the board, she had no close connection to Alzheimer’s disease. That has now changed, as her brother-in-law has received his diagnosis.
“On a trip to Alaska last year, he did pretty well and seemed to know and enjoy what was going on. In the last year, he has gone downhill pretty rapidly and makes daily challenges for his wife,” she said. “He questions everything and is frustrated that he has no control over his life. His wife is very patient with him and is an excellent caregiver. In times of need, confusion, frustration, anger, or whatever, she can rely on the 800 number for the Alzheimer’s Association to guide her through this maze — the one that changes daily.”
He attends The Club at Hillcrest Mable Rose in Papillion, Nebraska, where he and his wife were just crowned king and queen of the senior prom.
Petersen will be at the walk event with her friend Michelle, taking pictures of all the participants and fun. Be sure they capture you in the photos.
For more information on how you can help in the fight to end Alzheimer’s, donate, start/join a walk team or volunteer for the Walk Planning Committee for the Council Bluffs Walk to End Alzheimer’s being held at the River’s Edge Pavilion at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Saturday, visit the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter at alz.org/iowa or contact Marsha Williams at 712-308-8946.
To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and available resources, call the toll-free Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
