Elizabeth Dickinson has been dancing through her first few weeks as a high schooler.
Dickinson, 14, is a Council Bluffs native and a freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School. She attended Edison and Rue elementary schools and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J. just weeks ago. Saturday afternoon, Dickinson was spotted at the West Broadway Hy-Vee, where she and her fellow Jacket dance team members volunteered for the grocery store’s fall festival.
Dickinson and her teammates helped watch over the festivities as families played games, had lunch and enjoyed other entertainment. Dickinson said she loves working with little kids and that she also enjoys spending time with her teammates outside of school. Prior to joining T.J.’s dance team this summer, Dickinson said she had some formal training when she was younger, taking classes at A Step Ahead Dance Studio and Gymnastics Center for about a year, but she said she’s been dancing to her favorite tunes in her bedroom since she was little.
During her eighth-grade year at Wilson, she said she saw flyers for the Jacket dance team and decided to try out. She said it was a great choice, as she has already become family with her teammates, and she said practicing and conditioning with director Michaela Patterson has given her motivation to work harder toward her goals on and off the dance floor. She said a lot of people might not realize how much physical conditioning is a part of a dancer’s life.
“[Patterson] pushes us to our limit,” she said. “We do a lot more than learn dancing.”
Dickinson said all this activity really helped her get over any anxiety she may have had about transitioning from middle school to high school. She has many new friends, from fellow freshmen to upperclassmen, and she said she feels right at home at T.J.
“It’s going really well,” she said. “The people are so nice. It’s made getting used to [high school] a lot easier. People will help you to your classes and make sure you get where you need to go.” “They also have better food here,” she said with a laugh. “There’s watermelon and other fruit available, which has my heart.”
Between school work, dancing and volunteering in the community, Dickinson said sleep is a premium and she got some much-needed naps in this weekend.
