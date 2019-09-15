Jillian Rater is close with Midlands Humane Society, and her family recently got a taste of animal fostering life.
Rater, 15, is a Council Bluffs native. She is a sophomore at Marian High School, where she is in the middle of her first year as a Crusader after transferring from St. Albert High School following her freshman year. She said she is enjoying her time at the new school, where she is involved in campus ministry and will run track this spring.
Rater and her family were spotted at PetSmart Saturday afternoon, where they dropped off the last two of the four guinea pigs that they helped foster for Midlands Humane Society. The shelter was holding an adoption event at the pet store that included dogs of every size, four fuzzy kittens and Rater’s final fosters. Rater says her aunt works for Council Bluffs Animal Control, and when a pregnant guinea pig was brought into the shelter, she asked if the Raters could help out. They took the mom in and kept a close eye on her for a week before she gave birth to two boys and two girls. Rater and her family then took care of the furry family for about a month before they were big enough to get their shots and spaying and neutering in before hitting the adoption floor.
“It was a really fun experience,” she said. “When the babies were born, they were so fuzzy and cute.”
Having friends and family close to the shelter, Rater said she knows how important animal fostering is for Midlands. Those considering fostering can fill out an application at the shelter. Supplies for each foster animal, such as food, litter and litter boxes, towels, blankets and toys, are provided by Midlands, which helps foster families out financially. Fostering helps keep the kennel space open at the shelter while simultaneously helping small animals grow up in a home setting, which benefits their health and social behaviors.
Rater has a dog and cat at home, both of which were adopted in Council Bluffs. Baxter is a 5-year-old Miniature Schnauzer and Yorkie mix. Her cat, Betsy, is an American shorthair that Rater got as a birthday gift when she was in kindergarten. She named her after Betsy Ross, the upholsterer who created the Besty Ross American flag. Rater has a great relationship with Betsy and says she cuddles with her everynight and laughed when she said that she “gets cat hair everywhere.”
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.